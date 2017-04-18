Bruce powers Mets past Phillies 5-4 to stop 4-game slide

Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning that sent the New York Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and halted their four-game losing streak Wednesday night. New York trailed 2-0 with two outs in the sixth before Bruce lined a three-run homer off frustrated starter Vince Velasquez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.