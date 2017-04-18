Bruce powers Mets past Phillies 5-4 to stop 4-game slide

Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs , including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning that sent the New York Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and halted their four-game losing streak Wednesday night. After slumping badly when he arrived from Cincinnati at the trade deadline last year, Bruce is batting .309 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 14 games for the Mets this season.

