Breeding Lilacs Out of the Dead Land: Phillies 4, Braves 3

We might also mix a number of things here: two subpar baseball teams whacking each other around like the blue and red Rock-'Em-Sock-'Em robots they are, some truly outstanding defense, good starting pitching, and baserunning that would leave you scratching your head, at best. Oh! And there was some lousy defense too, and short benches and bullpens that made this well, one of them there total team victories .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.