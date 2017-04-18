Baseball Capsules

Cameron Rupp drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and the Philadelphia Phillies scored four times in the 10th inning to beat the scuffling New York Mets 6-2 on Tuesday night. Odubel Herrera homered early for the Phillies, who took advantage of a pivotal error by third baseman Jose Reyes and handed the Mets their fourth straight defeat.

