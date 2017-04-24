Aaron Nola Placed On 10-Day DL
One of the most important things for the 2017 Phillies was for everyone to just stay frickin' healthy. So far, Clay Buchholz and Howie Kendrick have not obliged, and now right-hander Aaron Nola is back on the shelf after straining his lower back.
