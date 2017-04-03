A few days late, Scherzer will face Phillies in season debut
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner had to wait a few days to take the mound because he began spring training dealing with pain from a broken knuckle at the base of the ring finger of his throwing hand. So Scherzer will make his season debut when the defending NL East champion Washington Nationals visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
