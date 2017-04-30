3 straight homers, walk-off single in 9th lifts Los Angeles Dodgers past Philadelphia
In almost a half-century of baseball, 65-year-old Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin couldn't recall a more devastating defeat. "It's one of the worst losses I've ever been associated with, the way we lost," Mackanin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC