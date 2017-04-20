2017 Phillies Position Preview: Angles of the Infield

The Phillies have enough infielders to come at you from any angle, like I said up in the subhed, but the stories coming out of camp all have their own angles, as well: Can Tommy Joseph keep his momentum after a scrappy underdog story? Will Andres Blanco remain a useful vet and example to the young'ns? Can Brock Stassi keep it clear that he belongs? What are the Phillies' plans for Freddy Galvis and Cesar Hernandez? Don't forget J.P. Crawford! And all the rest. Remember in "40-Year-Old Virgin", when Jay and his girlfriend were showing ultrasound video in the store to all of the workers? In the scene, he remarked how, we'll call it "grown up" his son appeared to be in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.