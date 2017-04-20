2017 Phillies Position Preview: A rotation of moving parts
Aaron Nola concerns you, Vince Velasquez thrills you, Jerad Eickhoff soothes you. The young Phillies pitching brigade established themselves last season, but still early in their big league exposure for the Phillies, they'll have the chance to redraw the lines.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
