Yankees walk off with comeback 3-2 win over Phillies

On the day the 2016 Triple-A National Champion Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders got their championship rings, the major-league Yankees came up with some late fireworks of their own, using a two-run ninth to take a walk-off 3-2 win over the Phillies at Steinbrenner Field. CC Sabathia got the start and threw 75 pitches over 5 1/3 innings, departing after getting Ryan Hanigan to line out opening the sixth.

