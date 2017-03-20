Yankees throw pressure and a promotion on Luis Severino

Severino, who failed miserably as a starter last season, was anointed the starting role Thursday hours before he threw five innings in a 14-1 win over the Phillies at Spectrum Field. Listening to Joe Girardi, Severino was the best of a pedestrian field that included Luis Cessa, Adam Warren, Chad Green and Bryan Mitchell at the beginning and added Jordan Montgomery toward the end.

