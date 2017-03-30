Yankees hand Phillies first shutout of the spring
The Phillies were shutout for the first time this spring as they left 17 runners on base Friday afternoon and were blanked by the Yankees, 5-0, at Spectrum Field. Michael Saunders and Cameron Perkins each reached base twice.
