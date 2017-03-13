Which numbers should the Phillies ret...

Which numbers should the Phillies retire? Felske Files Episode 97

In Episode 97, hosts John Stolnis and Justin Klugh of The Good Phight discuss why the Phillies need to change their rules regarding which players get their numbers retired. Who from the 2007-2011 glory era should be honored with a number retirement ceremony? Also, the latest on the World Baseball Classic and how Latin American players and fans prove eliminating baseball's unwritten rules are the surest way to attract younger fans.

