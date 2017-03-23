We all forget how good John Kruk was

Fans this winter got some bittersweet news when the team announced it had signed John Kruk as the new color analyst for the television broadcast, replacing the new hitting coach Matt Stairs and joining Tom McCarthy and Ben Davis. It was bittersweet because we as fans can no longer hear how good Stairs was at explaining hitting, yet now, we will be treated to the different perspective Kruk can bring to the broadcast.

