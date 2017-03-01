Upton's big blast backs stingy Norris vs. Philly
Justin Upton continued his clobbering at Clearwater with a three-run homer in the first inning, but Freddy Galvis ' game-tying two-run double in the sixth led a Phillies comeback for an 8-5 win over the Tigers on Sunday at Spectrum Field. Upton, who hit two homers here in a four-hit game last March as the highlight of his first camp as a Tiger, might have topped that with his drive to the berm in left-center field, punishing Phillies starter Clay Buchholz for command woes in his second start of the spring.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
