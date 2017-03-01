Upton's big blast backs stingy Norris...

Upton's big blast backs stingy Norris vs. Philly

Justin Upton continued his clobbering at Clearwater with a three-run homer in the first inning, but Freddy Galvis ' game-tying two-run double in the sixth led a Phillies comeback for an 8-5 win over the Tigers on Sunday at Spectrum Field. Upton, who hit two homers here in a four-hit game last March as the highlight of his first camp as a Tiger, might have topped that with his drive to the berm in left-center field, punishing Phillies starter Clay Buchholz for command woes in his second start of the spring.

