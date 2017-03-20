Twins 4, Phillies 3: Jose Berrios get...

Twins 4, Phillies 3: Jose Berrios gets four impressive strikeouts

J.T. Chargois was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the 9th inning today to preserve the meaningless spring training win for the Twins over the Phillies. This is kind of crazy, but Danny Santana had a good day at the plate today.

