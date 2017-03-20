Thursday's Phillies lineup, TV information vs. Toronto
Andrew Knapp, who is the favorite to be the Phillies' backup catcher, will start Thursday afternoon at first base and Jerad Eickhoff will make his third pitching start of spring training when the Phillies host Toronto at Spectrum Field. Thursday is Knapp's first start this spring at first base.
