the Camden Effect: At 25, ballpark's legacy is large in MLB

In this April 1, 2013, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks players line up for festivities prior to an opening day baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Phoenix. Over two-thirds of all major league teams now play in facilities that opened in 1992 or later, part of a ballpark boom that has changed how fans and players experience the game _ and has led to some contentious debate over how to pay for it all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.