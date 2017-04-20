Tampa Bay Rays spring training game t...

Tampa Bay Rays spring training game thirty four against the Philadelphia Phillies

16 hrs ago

The team travels to Clearwater to take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 1pm with the game being covered by MLB Network and can be watched for free on MLB.tv. Alex Cobb will start for the Rays with Blake Snell set to follow at some point as the duo will put in their final performances before the regular season commences on Sunday.

