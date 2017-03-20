StatCast's new stuff & Stassi-Mania! Felske Files Episode 96

In Eposide 96, host John Stolnis is joined by MLB.com's and StatCast guru Mike Petriello, who will explain two new stats that have been introduced by StatCast for 2017, and what they're working on for the future. Also, Phillies beat writer for the Associated Press Rob Maaddi is in Clearwater with the latest from Phils camp, and also stops by to talk about his new book, "Baseball Faith."

