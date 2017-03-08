Smoak, Tellez bright spots as Blue Jays lose to Phillies 8-2 in spring training

Justin Smoak and Rowdy Tellez each had an RBI single but it wasn't enough as the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Saturday in Grapefruit League play. Marco Estrada started for the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on two hits over two and a third innings of work, taking his first loss of spring training.

