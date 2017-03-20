Recapping PennLive's Mid-Penn baseball media day
Cedar Cliff's Grant Breneman won a pair of tickets donated by the Philadelphia Phillies, and Chambersburg's Hayden Kissell won a jersey donated by the Baltimore Orioles. Mifflin County's Isaac Maclay and State College's Christian Friberg received shirts for winning the National Guard's pushup contest.
