Phillies option Appel, but prospect is patient
The Phillies announced Tuesday morning that Appel and fellow right-handers Ricardo Pinto and Nick Pivetta had been optioned to Minor League camp. The moves did not come as a surprise, but perhaps this is the season Appel will perform well enough in the Minor Leagues to finally pitch in the Major Leagues.
