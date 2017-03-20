Phillies news and links - Roster decisions loom

You can almost count the remaining games on one hand... a a a a 6i a 5i a 4i a 3i a 2i a 1i a 0i a Not that it was terribly tight to begin with. Andrew Knapp was technically competing with Brian Holaday and Ryan Hanigan for the spot of backup catcher, but Matt Gelb notes that the Phillies essentially gave Knapp the job at the start of spring training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.