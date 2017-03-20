Phillies news and links - Four more t...

Phillies news and links - Four more trimmed from roster

Just a day after Andrew Knapp's bat woke up, the Phillies released Bryan Holaday and Ryan Hanigan , the two backup catchers that were still in camp. Honestly, it felt kind of redundant having them around.

