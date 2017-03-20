Phillies kick off 2017 Grapefruit League season

Baseball fans were out in full force when the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the home portion of the 2017 Grapefruit League season with a game against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field on Feb. 25. CLEARWATER - It was a picture-perfect day for baseball, the sun shining high in the cloudless Clearwater sky, as the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the home portion of their 2017 Grapefruit League schedule with a game against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field on Feb. 25. Thousands of shorts-and-T-shirt clad baseball fans packed the stadium, formerly known as Bright House Field, for the start of another spring training season, the Phillies' 71st in the city of Clearwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.