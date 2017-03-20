Phillies kick off 2017 Grapefruit League season
Baseball fans were out in full force when the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the home portion of the 2017 Grapefruit League season with a game against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field on Feb. 25. CLEARWATER - It was a picture-perfect day for baseball, the sun shining high in the cloudless Clearwater sky, as the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the home portion of their 2017 Grapefruit League schedule with a game against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field on Feb. 25. Thousands of shorts-and-T-shirt clad baseball fans packed the stadium, formerly known as Bright House Field, for the start of another spring training season, the Phillies' 71st in the city of Clearwater.
