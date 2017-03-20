Phillies kick off 2017 Grapefruit Lea...

Phillies kick off 2017 Grapefruit League season

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Baseball fans were out in full force when the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the home portion of the 2017 Grapefruit League season with a game against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field on Feb. 25. CLEARWATER - It was a picture-perfect day for baseball, the sun shining high in the cloudless Clearwater sky, as the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the home portion of their 2017 Grapefruit League schedule with a game against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field on Feb. 25. Thousands of shorts-and-T-shirt clad baseball fans packed the stadium, formerly known as Bright House Field, for the start of another spring training season, the Phillies' 71st in the city of Clearwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC