Phillies Alumni Day brightens Spectrum Field
Former Phillies great Mike Schmidt throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the team's annual Alumni Day spring training game at Spectrum Field on Sunday, March 5, 2017. CLEARWATER - There's a reason why baseball teams refer to the return of former players as Alumni Day instead of Old Timers Day, because many of these former greats often look like they could still play.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
