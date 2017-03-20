Phillies a potential sleeping giant in NL East 12 minutes ago | Mike Cormack

Phillies a potential sleeping giant i...

While the Philadelphia Phillies no longer resemble the dominant force that won five straight NL East titles beginning in 2007, the good news is they no longer resemble the directionless, aging franchise once led by Ruben Amaro Jr. With 36-year-old general manager Matt Klentak now at the helm, the Phillies have been steadily re-stocking their farm system with shrewd trades while simultaneously bolstering the major-league roster with veterans such as Michael Saunders , Jeremy Hellickson , Clay Buchholz , Joaquin Benoit and Howie Kendrick on short-term, team friendly contracts.

