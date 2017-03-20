Philles youngsters opening some eyes. Felske Files Episode 94
In Episode 94 of The Felske Files, host John Stolnis talks with Phillies beat writer Matt Breen from the Philadelphia Daily News & Philadelphia Inquirer about the prospects and young players in Clearwater who are opening eyes among Phils coaches and manager Pete Mackanin. Is the clock ticking for Cesar Hernandez? Tommy Joseph? Also, in the wake of the news that New York Mets third baseman David Wright's career may be over, Tim Kelly from SportsTalkPhilly.com joins the show to talk about players who had their Hall of Fame-worthy careers derailed by injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC