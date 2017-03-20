Philles youngsters opening some eyes. Felske Files Episode 94

In Episode 94 of The Felske Files, host John Stolnis talks with Phillies beat writer Matt Breen from the Philadelphia Daily News & Philadelphia Inquirer about the prospects and young players in Clearwater who are opening eyes among Phils coaches and manager Pete Mackanin. Is the clock ticking for Cesar Hernandez? Tommy Joseph? Also, in the wake of the news that New York Mets third baseman David Wright's career may be over, Tim Kelly from SportsTalkPhilly.com joins the show to talk about players who had their Hall of Fame-worthy careers derailed by injury.

