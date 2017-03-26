Philadelphia Phillies: Prospects to watch this season
In the previous season of Philadelphia Phillies baseball we finally began to see concrete steps being placed in the long journey back to the postseason. Players began to dazzle fans early in the season starting with Vince Velasquez 's 16 strikeout performance in his second start for the Phillies, soon followed by four straight home run games by Maikel Franco in July, and of course the exuberant Odubel Herrera bat flips coupled with Herrera's first all-star game appearance.
