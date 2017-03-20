Philadelphia Phillies 2017 season preview: Developing youth this year's main goal
The five-year stretch of NL East titles that included two pennants and one World Series championship seems in the distant past for the Can things spin forward again, getting the Phillies closer to contention? Here's what will make for a successful season. The Phillies' offense was dreadful last season, finishing dead last in the NL in runs, thanks to being 14th in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC