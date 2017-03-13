Pete Mackanin fines Phillies after Franco's error
All the inhabitants of the Phillies clubhouse will feel the pain of Maikel Franco's error when they each have to pay manager Pete Mackanin a whopping $1 on Sunday morning. Mackanin said Franco's error - the third baseman lost a pop-up in the sun on Saturday afternoon despite having sunglasses resting on the brim of his hat - warranted one of the manager's team-wide fines.
