Pat Neshek introduces himself to Phillies as international baseball champion

We finally broke the hex on Team USA ever since 2006 and dominated a previously unexplored platform for American sports: the World Baseball Classic . While Phillies dotted rosters across the tournament, our homeland's representing squad featured only one of our guys: Pat Neshek , a veteran reliever acquired this past November in exchange for a player to be named later with the Astros .

