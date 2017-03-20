Orioles avoid being no-hit as Chris Lee makes first spring start in tie with Phillies
Chris Dickerson had the Orioles' first hit of the night with a single to right off Phillies reliever Michael Mariot, and then minor leaguer Sean Coyle sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence for a game-tying home run. Coyle - who has played in 11 games, mostly in the late innings - has hit two Grapefruit League homers this spring and has driven in five runs in 10 plate appearances.
