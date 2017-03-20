Manuel recalls special, hard-won bond with Green

Back in the Phillies clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park, inside the manager's office, away from the players, the music and the fans in the stands, Dallas Green and Charlie Manuel, the only managers in franchise history to win a World Series, chatted quietly. "Champagne gets in my eyes," Manuel said, explaining why he was not on the field with his players, emptying bottles of champagne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.