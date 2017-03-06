Galvis isn't worrying about losing starting job on Phillies
Freddy Galvis provided power at the plate and played outstanding defense at shortstop yet critics won't let up and fans are eagerly waiting for prospect J.P. Crawford to take his spot. The dreadlocked 27-year-old from Venezuela takes it all in stride.
