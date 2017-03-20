Dallas Green, former Phillies manager, dead at 82 read comments
Former Phillies manager Dallas Green, pictured in 2011, died on Wednesday at the age of 82. Dallas Green, the tough-talking manager who guided the Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series championship, died Wednesday. He was 82. The Phillies said Green died at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.
