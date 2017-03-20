Dallas Green, former Phillies manager...

Dallas Green, former Phillies manager, dead at 82 read comments

Former Phillies manager Dallas Green, pictured in 2011, died on Wednesday at the age of 82. Dallas Green, the tough-talking manager who guided the Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series championship, died Wednesday. He was 82. The Phillies said Green died at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

