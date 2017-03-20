Could the Yankees be interested in Freddy Galvis?

A report by The New York Post's Kevin Kernan named Galvis as a potential replacement for injured Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius , if Gregorius' injury is serious enough to keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. Kernan noted that, if the injury is minor, New York would likely just plug their backup middle infielder, Ronald Torreyes , into Gregorius' spot.

