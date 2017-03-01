Collmenter strong on short notice vs. Phillies

The Phillies batted around in the bottom of the seventh, scoring six runs in the process, for a 7-4 comeback win against the split-squad Braves at Spectrum Field on Saturday. Maikel Franco 's first-inning RBI single gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead, but they trailed, 4-1, before their seventh-inning outburst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.