Clay Buchholz is now the veteran on a rebuilding Phils team

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Clay Buchholz threw a no-hitter in his second career start, went to two All-Star games and pitched for a World Series champion. Buchholz allowed two homers and four runs in three innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, but the 32-year-old right-hander has been around long enough not to worry about spring stats.

