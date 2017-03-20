Breathing easier after Aaron Nola sur...

Breathing easier after Aaron Nola survives his first spring start

It was two innings in a fake game being played on March 2, but everyone is breathing just a tiny bit easier with regard to Aaron Nola . Nola survived his first outing of the spring with a superb two innings of work, featuring a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s with, more importantly, no pain in an elbow that caused him to miss the last couple months of 2016.

