Breathing easier after Aaron Nola survives his first spring start

It was two innings in a fake game being played on March 2, but everyone is breathing just a tiny bit easier with regard to Aaron Nola . Nola survived his first outing of the spring with a superb two innings of work, featuring a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s with, more importantly, no pain in an elbow that caused him to miss the last couple months of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.