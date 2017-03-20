Bourjos, Gennett, Asher switch sides as opening day nears

In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Alec Asher warms up during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla. The Baltimore Orioles have added another starting pitcher, acquiring right-hander Alec Asher from the Phillies on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, for a player to be named or cash.

