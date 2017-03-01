Blair makes precautionary exit after comebacker
Aaron Blair will have to wait a few more days before attempting to further refine the slider that has made him a more intriguing option if there's a need to fill a spot in Atlanta's rotation at some point this year. Blair provided a brief scare when he faced just one batter before exiting Saturday's start against the Phillies at Bright House Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC