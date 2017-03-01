Battling the Yankees for Bryce Harper: Felske Files Episode 95
In this edition of The Felske Files, John Stolnis and Justin Klugh from SB Nation's "The Good Phight" chat about the Phillies' impending battle with the New York Yankees after the 2018 season for the services of Bryce Harper. How much would be too much, or is that not even possible? Also, Roman Quinn covers the land with his feet and glove, Jesse Biddle's comeback began against his old team, Aaron Nola's first spring start and the World Baseball Classic is underway... but will you be watching? Let that previous sentence soak into your brains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC