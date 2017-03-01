Battling the Yankees for Bryce Harper...

Battling the Yankees for Bryce Harper: Felske Files Episode 95

In this edition of The Felske Files, John Stolnis and Justin Klugh from SB Nation's "The Good Phight" chat about the Phillies' impending battle with the New York Yankees after the 2018 season for the services of Bryce Harper. How much would be too much, or is that not even possible? Also, Roman Quinn covers the land with his feet and glove, Jesse Biddle's comeback began against his old team, Aaron Nola's first spring start and the World Baseball Classic is underway... but will you be watching? Let that previous sentence soak into your brains.

