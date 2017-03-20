An interview with Phillies GM Matt Klentak. Felske Files Episode 100

I had said I wanted to do something special for the 100th episode of the podcast, and thanks to the Phillies communications staff, something special is what you are going to get. Joining me on the podcast this week is Phils general manager Matt Klentak, who is down in Clearwater with the team, observing the Major Leaguers as well as the minor league prospects still there.

