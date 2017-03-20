Adam Morgan, Joely Rodriguez win final Phillies' bullpen jobs
The final two spots in the Phillies bullpen belong to Adam Morgan and Joely Rodriguez after the team optioned righthander Luis Garcia to the minor leagues on Thursday morning. Morgan and Rodriguez will be the lone lefthanders in the seven-man unit, joining Joaquin Benoit, Jeanmar Gomez, Hector Neris, Pat Neshek, and Edubray Ramos.
