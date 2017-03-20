Aaron Sanchez allows five runs in spring training loss to Phillies
Aaron Sanchez allowed five runs, four of them earned, in 3 1/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays fell 7-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Grapefruit League action. Sanchez gave up five hits, walked three and struck out two in his short start.
