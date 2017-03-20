2017 Phillies Position Previews: Hey, this looks like a bullpen
Yes, those of you following the intense bullpen race this season at training camp have been rewarded. The names and likenesses of those brave men acting as the insulation between victory and disaster have been identified, and the Phillies will go into 2017 with the following heroes waiting behind the gate for Pete Mackanin's signal.
