2017 Phillies Player Preview: Who are you, Howie Kendrick?

As a rookie fighting to make an impression in 2006, 22-year-old Howie Kendrick chased a foul ball straight into some movie stars. By doing so, he simultaneously owned Boston, the Red Sox , Jonathan Papelbon , the Patriots, Tom Brady, Bill Belichik, Fenway Park, Casey Affleck, Jennifer Garner, pronouncing words like half the letters aren't in the alphabet, and sensitive tough guys just looking to make something of their lives against the grim backdrop of blue collar Beantown.

