2017 Phillies Player Preview: Michael Saunders

Should he stay healthy for the last couple of weeks of spring training, Michael Saunders helps to confirm one thing: the Phillies won't have to start someone like Cedric Hunter in the outfield on Opening Day. Despite his red-hot 2016 spring, Hunter never was the answer the Phillies were looking for at the dish, and his quick flameout and eventual trip to the minors ended up being permanent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.